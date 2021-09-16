Get on your bike at Luton's three stations and help save the planet

Train commuters who cycle to the station can now feel they are helping to do their bit for the environment.

Three Luton stations, Leagrave, Luton and Luton Airport Parkway, have larger cycle hubs while Harlington and Flitwick can now boast pollinator friendly planting, with the help of the Bee Friendly Trust.

The work has been carried out by Thameslink along with its parent company Govia Thameslink Railway, and charities such as Sustrans, which promotes sustainable transport, and Groundwork East.

Station Manager James Miller welcomes passengers to one of GTR's new bike shelters with solar-powered security lighting

Supported by Luton Borough Council and the Department of Transport’s cycle-rail fund, there are now 32 cycle spaces at Leagrave station, 74 at Luton and 28 at the Parkway station.

Sarah Leeming, Interim Director for south of England at Sustrans, said: “Combining walking and cycling with rail helps people reduce their reliance on the car and makes for healthy journeys. The shift towards more sustainable modes of transport can also go a long way to alleviating congestion and air pollution in our towns and cities.”

Tom Moran, Managing Director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “We’re making stations more sustainable, valuable assets for the communities they serve, with improvements local people have told us they want.