Grant Palmer enhances Route 3 and 30 services
Grant Palmer, Bedfordshire's family owned bus operator, is thrilled to announce significant service improvements on Routes 3 and 30, enhancing connectivity across the region. Starting July 1, 2024, Route 30 will operate on an hourly schedule six days a week, making access to Capability Green, a key business park in Luton, more convenient than ever. Additionally, Route 3 has been extended to Bushmead, now serving Barnfield College and replacing the previous Route 35 with enhanced hourly service.
These enhancements are funded by the UK Government through the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).
Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer, expressed his enthusiasm about these upgrades, stating, “Our commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and affordable transport solutions continues with the enhancements to Routes 3 and 30. Extending Route 3 to Bushmead to serve Barnfield College and replacing Route 35 with an enhanced service addresses the needs of students and the local community. Coupled with the improved frequency on Route 30 to Capability Green, these changes reflect our dedication to supporting economic growth and meeting passenger needs. With our £2 single fares and significantly improved timetables, there’s never been a better time to get on board and save big time.”
These service improvements are part of Grant Palmer's ongoing efforts to adapt and expand its services in response to passenger feedback and community needs. By offering better service frequencies and cost-effective fares, Grant Palmer aims to provide a superior travel experience for all passengers.
For more information, including the updated timetable and fare details, visit the Grant Palmer website at www.grantpalmer.com.
