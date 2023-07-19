News you can trust since 1891
Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown celebrates Luton Airport’s 85th anniversary

The former Luton-based air hostess recreated Lorraine Chase’s iconic airport picture from 1979
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

Great British Bake Off winner and pub landlady Candice Brown said ‘cheers to 85 years’ as she celebrated Luton Airport’s historic anniversary today (July 19).

Candice, who owns The Green Man pub in Eversholt, delighted passengers by making a surprise appearance to toast the anniversary.

The former Monarch Airlines air stewardess had the honour of pouring the first pint of specially brewed beer, ‘Lift Off 85’, to mark the occasion. She also paid homage to the airport’s roots by recreating the iconic shot of Lorraine Chase at the airport from 1979.

Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown recreating the iconic shot of Loraine Chase at the airport from 1979. (Picture: Simon Jacobs via PinPep)Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown recreating the iconic shot of Loraine Chase at the airport from 1979. (Picture: Simon Jacobs via PinPep)
Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown recreating the iconic shot of Loraine Chase at the airport from 1979. (Picture: Simon Jacobs via PinPep)
Candice Brown said: “Raising a glass of ‘Lift Off 85’ with passengers is a celebratory moment and a heartfelt gesture from the owner of one local establishment to another.”

The 2016 Bake Off winner created a Victoria sponge cake complete with London Luton Airport’s (LLA) logo in fondant, a runway and a plane on standby.

She added: “It’s been an honour to join the team for the celebrations and commemorate the airport's illustrious past while looking forward to an even brighter future.”

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at LLA said, "It was wonderful to welcome Candice to London Luton Airport as part of our 85th birthday celebrations, and her infectious enthusiasm mirrors our own pride in the airport’s continued achievements and our excitement for what lies ahead.” The airport’s special birthday beer is available in the Big Smoke Taphouse and Kitchen in the airport’s departure lounge.

