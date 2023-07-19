Great British Bake Off winner and pub landlady Candice Brown said ‘cheers to 85 years’ as she celebrated Luton Airport’s historic anniversary today (July 19).

Candice, who owns The Green Man pub in Eversholt, delighted passengers by making a surprise appearance to toast the anniversary.

The former Monarch Airlines air stewardess had the honour of pouring the first pint of specially brewed beer, ‘Lift Off 85’, to mark the occasion. She also paid homage to the airport’s roots by recreating the iconic shot of Lorraine Chase at the airport from 1979.

Great British Bake Off winner and local pub owner Candice Brown recreating the iconic shot of Loraine Chase at the airport from 1979. (Picture: Simon Jacobs via PinPep)

Candice Brown said: “Raising a glass of ‘Lift Off 85’ with passengers is a celebratory moment and a heartfelt gesture from the owner of one local establishment to another.”

The 2016 Bake Off winner created a Victoria sponge cake complete with London Luton Airport’s (LLA) logo in fondant, a runway and a plane on standby.

She added: “It’s been an honour to join the team for the celebrations and commemorate the airport's illustrious past while looking forward to an even brighter future.”

