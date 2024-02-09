Half a million passengers set to travel from Luton Airport this half term
Luton Airport has predicted that it will welcome more than half a million passengers over the February half-term break.
The top destinations for the half-term are Barcelona, Malaga, Amsterdam, Cairo Giza Sphinx and Marrakech.
This news comes as he airport welcomed over a million people through its doors in January. The terminal has recently opened a YO! Sushi bar, and a new lounge.
Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience, said: “The February half-term getaway is always an exciting time at London Luton Airport. For many people, it’s the first opportunity of the year to head for some sunshine, hit the slopes, or visit family and friends.
“Our latest research reveals that travel habits are becoming bigger, bolder and braver. We are seeing a steep rise in demand for ‘destination dupes’ with passengers abandoning expensive long-haul destinations for cheaper, more accessible alternative locations such as Albania, which has been dubbed the ‘Maldives of Europe’.”