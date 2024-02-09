News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Half a million passengers set to travel from Luton Airport this half term

This comes as over a million people used the terminal in January
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:38 GMT
Departures in Luton airport. Picture: London Luton AirportDepartures in Luton airport. Picture: London Luton Airport
Departures in Luton airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

Luton Airport has predicted that it will welcome more than half a million passengers over the February half-term break.

The top destinations for the half-term are Barcelona, Malaga, Amsterdam, Cairo Giza Sphinx and Marrakech.

This news comes as he airport welcomed over a million people through its doors in January. The terminal has recently opened a YO! Sushi bar, and a new lounge.

Most Popular

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience, said: “The February half-term getaway is always an exciting time at London Luton Airport. For many people, it’s the first opportunity of the year to head for some sunshine, hit the slopes, or visit family and friends.

“Our latest research reveals that travel habits are becoming bigger, bolder and braver. We are seeing a steep rise in demand for ‘destination dupes’ with passengers abandoning expensive long-haul destinations for cheaper, more accessible alternative locations such as Albania, which has been dubbed the ‘Maldives of Europe’.”

Related topics:Luton AirportBarcelonaAmsterdamMaldives