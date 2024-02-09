Half a million passengers set to travel from Luton Airport this half term

Departures in Luton airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

Luton Airport has predicted that it will welcome more than half a million passengers over the February half-term break.

The top destinations for the half-term are Barcelona, Malaga, Amsterdam, Cairo Giza Sphinx and Marrakech.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This news comes as he airport welcomed over a million people through its doors in January. The terminal has recently opened a YO! Sushi bar, and a new lounge.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience, said: “The February half-term getaway is always an exciting time at London Luton Airport. For many people, it’s the first opportunity of the year to head for some sunshine, hit the slopes, or visit family and friends.