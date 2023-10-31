Halloween: Luton Airport DART gets spooky with help of actors and college students
The Luton DART has marked its first Halloween by partnering with drama group, Griffin Players, and inviting media students from Barnfield College to get involved in spooking airport shuttle passengers.
Actors from Griffin Players donned iconic Addams Family costumes to bring an eerie charm to Luton DART Parkway station. Passengers were treated to dances both in the station and aboard the three-minute journey. The DART bridge was illuminated with orange lights as they were transported to and from the terminal.
Barnfield College students, Amira Chowdhury, Damola Oelbaum, Adil Setna, and Amelia Curran, were part of the team who helped to create the Halloween fun for travellers.
Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “The enthusiasm and creativity of Griffin Players and Barnfield students made the Luton DART’s first Hallowe’en event truly memorable and reflected the high standards we always want to bring to the passenger experience on their journey between train and plane.”