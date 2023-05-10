For the next seven weeks, people are asked to give their views about Luton Rising’s long-term expansion plans for London Luton Airport.

The Planning Inspectorate received the airport owners’ Development Consent Order (DOC) application in February and now wants residents’ opinions on the proposed growth plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If granted, DOC would see Luton Airport go from its current permitted capacity of 18 million passengers per annum up to 32 million. There would also be additional terminal capacity, extension to the current airfield platform; new airside and landside facilities; extension of the Luton DART; and more infrastructure enhancements and initiatives to support the target of achieving zero-emission ground operations by 2040.

Give your opinions on the plans

People can comment on the application by making ‘relevant representation’ and become an ‘interested party’. Interested parties may take part in the plan examination, which is expected later this year. Any comments must be sent to the Planning Inspectorate by 23.59 on Friday, June 23. Representations must be made on the Planning Inspectorate’s Registration and Relevant Representation Form, which can be found here.

Alternatively, anyone wanting a hard copy of the form, or who cannot complete it online and would like to register their interest, should call the Planning Inspectorate’s helpline on 0303 444 5000, quoting TR020001.

Advertisement

Advertisement