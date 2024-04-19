Here are the roads in Dunstable and Houghton Regis set to be repaired - and when
It’s good news from people living in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, as Andrew Selous MP has revealed which 13 streets in the towns will be repaired over the next financial years
South West Bedfordshire MP welcomed an extra £22 million of government funding to repair roads in Central Bedfordshire between 2023 and 2034.
He said: “I am pleased that Central Bedfordshire Council is receiving this additional funding to carry out much needed road repairs in the local area. I know just how important this issue is from talking to many local people.
“I will continue my role in scrutinising the work of the council’s contractor Milestone to make sure we are getting the maximum value for money from this extra government funding.”
In 2023/24, these roads will be repaired:
Brampton Rise, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Britain Street, Dunstable - Footway patching
Fairfield Road, Dunstable - Carriageway patching
Grasmere Close, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Keswick Close, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Maindenbower Avenue, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Penrith Avenue, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Ridgeway Avenue, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing
Wallace Drive, Eaton Bray - Carriageway patching
Humphry’s Road, Houghton Regis - Carriageway patching
While these will be fixed in 2024/25:
St Michael’s Avenue, Houghton Regis - Footway resurfacing (2024/2025)
Watling Street, Houghton Regis - Carriageway resurfacing (2024/2025)
Lancott Road, Dunstable - Carriageway joint sealing (2024/25)