Home Alone's gate-dash scene is real for a quarter of travellers according to Luton airport research

Kevin McCallister lookalike Tyler Stringer. Picture: Simon Jacobs/PinPep / SWNS

The storyline of Home Alone might not be as far-fetched as first thought - with a quarter of travellers having experienced a last-minute gate-dash to catch a flight.

Much like the McAllister family’s frantic journey to catch a flight in the iconic 1990 movie, 18 per cent have also felt the intense stress of being late to the airport.

According to a poll, of 2,000 adults who have flown by plane, 13 per cent have also missed an early morning alarm ahead of a trip away - or pressed the snooze button, which famously contributed to the family leaving son Kevin home alone.

The research was commissioned by London Luton Airport, which has recreated iconic scenes from the film to remind passengers to plan, pack - and set an alarm - in advance to ensure nothing, or no one, is left behind.

The video sees Kevin McCallister lookalike Tyler Stringer make his way through the airport, getting a shock at duty free after applying aftershave on his face, dancing with mannequins and teasing a staff member with a fake tarantula.

It also emerged that despite 78 per cent writing lists ahead of a trip, 51 per cent have left an essential item at home.

With three per cent even admitting to temporarily and accidentally leaving someone behind.

Medication, boarding passes and even passports are some of the crucial items left at home.

When travelling for the holiday season, 39 per cent didn’t know certain popular festive items are not allowed through airport security, such as wrapped presents, jams and chutneys and snow globes.

To avoid leaving anything behind, London Luton Airport is offering a limited number of wake up calls for sleepy travellers, alongside free, often forgotten, travel essentials at airport information desks for a limited period in December.

Complementary toiletries available includes toothbrushes and combs, as well as sleep masks and wireless phone chargers.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at the airport, said: “Christmas comes with additional pressures - and additional items to remember - meaning travellers are more likely to forget things.

"We hope our campaign will offer a simple and friendly reminder to passengers about how to plan ahead, what to pack and, of course, to set that all-important early morning alarm.”