He went to see the work done to secure borders ahead of Christmas

Home Secretary James Cleverly visits Luton Airport. Photo by Andy Taylor / Home Office.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, visited Luton airport yesterday (December 21) to watch Border Force officers gear up to Christmas.

James Cleverly witnessed officers working to reduce Albanian illegal arrivals coming to the UK - a year-long, ongoing operation by Border Force and Immigration Enforcement.

Home Secretary, James Cleverly, said: “Thanks to the action we have taken, small boat arrivals from Albania have fallen by 90 per cent this year, and we have returned over 5,000 Albanians in 2023 alone.

“That’s why it’s great to visit Luton Airport today and see some of the frontline teams delivering this vital work to keep our borders secure and people safe.”