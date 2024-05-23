Hour-long delays on M1 towards Luton after collision between cars and van

Traffic alert file image

There are delays of around 60 minutes on the M1 approaching Luton after a collision this morning (Thursday).

Drivers are warned of five miles of traffic on the motorway as traffic officers recovery vehicles involved in a collision earlier today.

National Highways said that two of the three lanes remain closed on the M1 southbound within J11A, and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit are on their way to the scene.

On X, National Highways said: “Delays of 60 minutes and approx. 5 miles of congestion approaching #Luton.”

Bedfordshire Police has been contacted for comment and information.