"I heard a great crash": Cars damaged and busy Luton road closed after tree falls

Fallen tree in London Road. Picture: Robin Cowan

A busy road in Luton is closed this morning (Monday) after a tree fell onto vehicles nearby.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Cowan was on his way out to get his morning papers when he first heard the tree falling onto London Road.

Robin, who lives nearby, said: “I heard a great crash, a big noise, then five seconds later, another crash.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned people in the East of England about “occasional heavy showers, with strong gusty winds”. But Robin said: “There’s just been a bit of rain, but there’s no winds. The tree that’s gone, it must be five-feet in diameter."

Multiple cars were damaged and a road closure in place while police clear the road. Bedfordshire Police told people to avoid the area: “A large tree has fallen in London Road and is currently causing some significant traffic delays.”

Robin added: "They’re complete write-offs. When the police got here, they were really surprised that, because London Road is really major and the tree went half-way across, nobody had been hurt. They’re out with chainsaws now.”