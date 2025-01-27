"I heard a great crash": Cars damaged and busy Luton road closed after tree falls
Robin Cowan was on his way out to get his morning papers when he first heard the tree falling onto London Road.
Robin, who lives nearby, said: “I heard a great crash, a big noise, then five seconds later, another crash.”
The Met Office has warned people in the East of England about “occasional heavy showers, with strong gusty winds”. But Robin said: “There’s just been a bit of rain, but there’s no winds. The tree that’s gone, it must be five-feet in diameter."
Multiple cars were damaged and a road closure in place while police clear the road. Bedfordshire Police told people to avoid the area: “A large tree has fallen in London Road and is currently causing some significant traffic delays.”
Robin added: "They’re complete write-offs. When the police got here, they were really surprised that, because London Road is really major and the tree went half-way across, nobody had been hurt. They’re out with chainsaws now.”