International Dog Day: Luton Airport canine security staff treated to paw-some picnic for their hard work
Security dogs at Luton Airport dug their paws into a tasty picnic this week to mark International Dog Day on August 26.
The professional pooches were thanked for using their noses to keep the airport safe. They were treated to cookies, cakes, doughnuts, dog-friendly drinks and summer-themed toys. Guests included Hunter, a five-year-old golden Labrador, a seven-year-old Springer spaniel Laser and Neds, a five-year-old black Labrador.
Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at London Luton Airport, commended the four-legged security experts for safeguarding millions of passengers. She said: “Ahead of International Dog Day, we decided to throw our police dogs a special picnic to thank them for their hard work over the Summer. Hunter, Ned and Laser have worked at the airport for several years and help us deliver a simple and friendly service to our passengers.
"Every day, they protect passengers and staff at London Luton Airport by conducting patrols and searches with Bedfordshire Police.”