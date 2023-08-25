News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

International Dog Day: Luton Airport canine security staff treated to paw-some picnic for their hard work

They were eager to dig into their well-deserved treats
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Security dogs at Luton Airport dug their paws into a tasty picnic this week to mark International Dog Day on August 26.

The professional pooches were thanked for using their noses to keep the airport safe. They were treated to cookies, cakes, doughnuts, dog-friendly drinks and summer-themed toys. Guests included Hunter, a five-year-old golden Labrador, a seven-year-old Springer spaniel Laser and Neds, a five-year-old black Labrador.

Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at London Luton Airport, commended the four-legged security experts for safeguarding millions of passengers. She said: “Ahead of International Dog Day, we decided to throw our police dogs a special picnic to thank them for their hard work over the Summer. Hunter, Ned and Laser have worked at the airport for several years and help us deliver a simple and friendly service to our passengers.

"Every day, they protect passengers and staff at London Luton Airport by conducting patrols and searches with Bedfordshire Police.”

Related topics:Luton AirportsummerBedfordshire Police