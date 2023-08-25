The professional pooches were thanked for using their noses to keep the airport safe. They were treated to cookies, cakes, doughnuts, dog-friendly drinks and summer-themed toys. Guests included Hunter, a five-year-old golden Labrador, a seven-year-old Springer spaniel Laser and Neds, a five-year-old black Labrador.

Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at London Luton Airport, commended the four-legged security experts for safeguarding millions of passengers. She said: “Ahead of International Dog Day, we decided to throw our police dogs a special picnic to thank them for their hard work over the Summer. Hunter, Ned and Laser have worked at the airport for several years and help us deliver a simple and friendly service to our passengers.