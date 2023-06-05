News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

London Luton Airport gets American football team to carry passengers’ bags

Take a load off, and give your luggage to the players
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

Hate lugging your baggage to the airport? Luton Airport is taking the strain off of holiday makers this week as it has hired an American football team to help them carry their heavy luggage.

To celebrate the new Luton Airport Express train and the Luton Airport DART, Luton Airport has teamed up with American football team, London Blitz, who will be a providing a complimentary luggage-carrying service for passengers boarding at London St Pancras on June 10.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at the airport said, "We know that carrying heavy suitcases and bags can make the beginning of a holiday feel like hard work. And our research shows that luggage is one of the main causes of contention for travellers before embarking on their next adventure.

American football team London Blitz at London St PancrasAmerican football team London Blitz at London St Pancras
American football team London Blitz at London St Pancras
Most Popular

"That's why we’ve teamed up with London Blitz to literally take the weight off holidaymakers’ shoulders this weekend.”

Related topics:American