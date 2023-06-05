Hate lugging your baggage to the airport? Luton Airport is taking the strain off of holiday makers this week as it has hired an American football team to help them carry their heavy luggage.

To celebrate the new Luton Airport Express train and the Luton Airport DART, Luton Airport has teamed up with American football team, London Blitz, who will be a providing a complimentary luggage-carrying service for passengers boarding at London St Pancras on June 10.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at the airport said, "We know that carrying heavy suitcases and bags can make the beginning of a holiday feel like hard work. And our research shows that luggage is one of the main causes of contention for travellers before embarking on their next adventure.

American football team London Blitz at London St Pancras