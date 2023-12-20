Luton Actually: Airport recreates iconic movie scene to unveil free gift wrapping service this Christmas
Each year thousands of presents are screened, opened, and searched in airport security. But to make sure you have neatly wrapped presents to give your loved ones overseas, Luton airport has just the thing.
Social media sensation and Rowan Atkinson lookalike Nigel Dixon unveiled the service with a parody of the iconic Love Actually scene where perfectionist and store ‘artiste’ Rufus – played by Atkinson – gives a masterclass in gift wrapping for ‘Harry’, played by Alan Rickman.
The airport is reminding passengers to travel with their presents unwrapped, as they can have them beautifully parcelled up free of charge before getting on their flight. In a nod to the exchange between the two characters, the service includes gift wrap paper, tags, adorning ribbons and festive extras like a snowflake motif made from an aeroplane formation. You can get your goodies wrapped up tomorrow (December 21) in Aelia Duty Free.
This comes as almost two-fifths of travellers claim to have never come across airport guidance advising against packing gift-wrapped presents, while one in five are unaware of additional screening requirements for wrapped presents.
Did you know that snow globes, crackers, marzipan, mincemeat and brandy butter are the most confiscated festive items?
No to snow globes: Since the liquid content isn’t stated on these items, you cannot take them in hand luggage. Pack securely in your checked luggage instead.
Cracking down on crackers: Whilst these are not universally banned as a travel item, different airlines have different policies on bringing crackers on board. Check your airline’s policy before you fly.
Contra-brandy butter: You do not think of brandy butter as a liquid, but it is classed as one – as are mincemeat and chutneys. It’s best to keep all your edibles and spreadables in checked luggage or safe at home.
Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport said: “Given the high number of wrapped presents we see in security each year, we realised many of our passengers are unaware of the possibility that they may need to be opened for inspection. So, the idea for our gift wrap service was born to create a fun experience for passengers, while minimising any unwanted delays or stress when travelling this festive season.”