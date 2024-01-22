More than 16,200,000 people used the terminal last year

Luton airport has celebrated achieving another customer experience milestone after it was recognised by the Airports Council International.

This news comes as the airport welcomed over 16.2 million passengers in 2023. The management team received the accreditation from the council for its commitment to continuous improvement to the customer experience at the terminal.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at Luton airport, said: “This accreditation is a key milestone for London Luton Airport and clearly demonstrates our commitment to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience. It comes off the back of our highest ever customer service scores in 2023, with four out of five passengers rating their experience as either very good or excellent. It’s the perfect recognition for the hard work of our teams and our continued investment in new and enhanced passenger facilities and is the perfect springboard for our continuous improvement.”

Passenger speaking with staff at Luton airport. Picture: Barry Willis

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Airports Council International World, congratulated the team, by saying: “I extend congratulations to London Luton Airport for reaching level 2 of the ACI World's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, the sole accreditation programme in the airport industry offering a comprehensive 360˚ perspective on customer experience management.

"This significant milestone underscores LLA's commitment to a well-defined customer experience strategy, a professional approach to customer service management, and the delivery of exceptional outcomes. ACI commends your remarkable achievements and eagerly anticipates the ongoing success in further raising airport customer experience standards.”

Another 1.1 million high fliers passed through the airport in December as they went on some much-needed winter holidays, taking the total number of passengers in 2023 to 16.2 million. In the same year that the airport marked its 85th birthday, the Luton Airport DART was opened along with a new executive lounge and 18 shops and restaurants.

Alberto Martin, CEO of the airport, said: “2023, the year in which we celebrated our 85th anniversary, was another landmark year for London Luton Airport. With the launch of the Luton