The Luton Airport DART has welcomed its one millionth passenger on board, just 147 days after opening.

Wouter Ruffen, from the Netherlands, was the landmark passenger as he made his way from Luton to Amsterdam on Monday, August 21 after backpacking around Europe.

He had bought a contactless ticket to the airport from London St Pancras International that included the Luton DART connection from Luton Airport Parkway station. Wouter has won free travel on the Luton DART for a year.

Wouter Ruffen with general manger Linsey Sweet, marketing manager Emma Parkins and business administrator Gurpreet Kaur.

In March, the high-anticipated Direct Air-Rail Transit system opened to connect the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway Station.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “London Luton Airport is now operating at close to the passenger levels seen before the pandemic so it’s no surprise to see the Luton DART performing so well.”

Managing director Nick Platts added: “We can see the benefits that customers are receiving in terms of convenience, ease of travel and reduced journey times compared with the previous bus transfer service.”

“Already our passengers have saved themselves a combined total of around 20 years’ worth of travel time, and it is very pleasing that the service is running at 99.8 per cent reliability.