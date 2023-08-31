News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Luton Airport DART celebrates 1 million passengers in 147 days

The one-millionth customer was given a year’s free DART travel
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:32 BST

The Luton Airport DART has welcomed its one millionth passenger on board, just 147 days after opening.

Wouter Ruffen, from the Netherlands, was the landmark passenger as he made his way from Luton to Amsterdam on Monday, August 21 after backpacking around Europe.

He had bought a contactless ticket to the airport from London St Pancras International that included the Luton DART connection from Luton Airport Parkway station. Wouter has won free travel on the Luton DART for a year.

Wouter Ruffen with general manger Linsey Sweet, marketing manager Emma Parkins and business administrator Gurpreet Kaur.Wouter Ruffen with general manger Linsey Sweet, marketing manager Emma Parkins and business administrator Gurpreet Kaur.
Wouter Ruffen with general manger Linsey Sweet, marketing manager Emma Parkins and business administrator Gurpreet Kaur.
Most Popular

In March, the high-anticipated Direct Air-Rail Transit system opened to connect the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway Station.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “London Luton Airport is now operating at close to the passenger levels seen before the pandemic so it’s no surprise to see the Luton DART performing so well.”

Managing director Nick Platts added: “We can see the benefits that customers are receiving in terms of convenience, ease of travel and reduced journey times compared with the previous bus transfer service.”

“Already our passengers have saved themselves a combined total of around 20 years’ worth of travel time, and it is very pleasing that the service is running at 99.8 per cent reliability.

He added: “More than that, every passenger using London Luton Airport and the Luton DART means more support for services in Luton and vulnerable people in particular who most need the help we fund through our unique £7.4m annual contribution to local voluntary, community and charitable organisations.”

Related topics:Luton