Luton Airport DART shut tonight for 'emergency service training exercise'
There will be replacement buses taking passengers to and from the terminal
Luton DART Parkway station will close for two hours tonight (Tuesday).
Between 12am and 2am, the airport shuttle train will be shut while an emergency services training exercise is carried out.
Luton Rising said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused, there will be replacement shuttle buses running between Luton Parkway Station and London Luton Airport.”