Rain in Luton could be to blame for the delays of some of its flights.

Here is the full list of what is running behind schedule today (Monday, March 6)

Departures:

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

The EZS2069 to Geneva is estimated to be delayed by 55 minutes from its original 12:20pm flight time.

Wizz Air flight W62206 to Budapest will leave at 3.15pm.

W97792 flight to Pristina will leave 15 minutes late - at around 3.20pm.

With the longest delay, Wizz Air flight W61608 to Gdansk will depart from Luton Airport around 9.25pm this event.

Arrivals:

The EZS2070 from Geneva was supposed to land at 11.50am, it will now arrive at around 1.42pm.

An easyJet flight (EZY2366) from Lisbon will get into Luton at 2.05pm.

Wizz Air flight W95124 will land has an hour later at 2.05pm.

Budapest flight W62205 is due to arrive at Luton at 2.42pm.