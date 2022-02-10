Luton Airport expects 'encouraging' 90,000 passengers over half-term as testing restrictions are lifted
'The lifting of restrictions is a significant milestone' says CEO
90,000 passengers are expected to depart from London Luton Airport over February half term, a number described as a "promising uplift" as restrictions are lifted on Friday (February 11).
From 4am on February 11, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form now required. Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK.
The new passenger data, released by the airport has also revealed the top destinations and reasons for travel.
Geneva, a popular skiing destination, tops the list. It’s followed by Malaga, for those holidaying for winter sun, and Paris and Amsterdam for passengers looking for a short city break. Other top destinations for the upcoming half term include Krakow and Belfast.
For those yet to book travel for 2022, the airport has created a new webpage providing inspiration, travel advice and some handy hints at www.london-luton.co.uk/gettravellingAlberto Martin, CEO at London Luton Airport, said: “These numbers are very encouraging, especially following such a prolonged and difficult period for the aviation industry at large. Whilst there is still a long way to go, the lifting of restrictions is a significant milestone. We look forward to seeing passengers return in their numbers once more, and hope this signals a promising moment for the industry’s long-term recovery.”