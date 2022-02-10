Luton Airport expects 'encouraging' 90,000 passengers over half-term as testing restrictions are lifted

90,000 passengers are expected to depart from London Luton Airport over February half term, a number described as a "promising uplift" as restrictions are lifted on Friday (February 11).

From 4am on February 11, all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form now required. Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day 2 after they arrive in the UK.

The new passenger data, released by the airport has also revealed the top destinations and reasons for travel.

Geneva, a popular skiing destination, tops the list. It’s followed by Malaga, for those holidaying for winter sun, and Paris and Amsterdam for passengers looking for a short city break. Other top destinations for the upcoming half term include Krakow and Belfast.