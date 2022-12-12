Luton Airport Departures

People planning on heading overseas are being advised to check ahead as overnight snow has grounded some flights from Luton Airport – while others are facing delays.

While the airport is “open and operational” is has been impacted by the weather and is advising people to check their flight status with their airline.

Here are the cancelled and delayed flights so far:

easyJet EZY153 to Inverness. Departure time 10.55, estimated 12.35.

easyJet EZY2435 to Paris-Ch De Gaulle. Departure time 11.20, estimated 14.05

easyJet EZY061 to Glasgow. Departure time 11.35, estimated 13.55

easyJet EZY2025 to Lanzarote - Arrecife. Departure time 12.00, estimated 12.20.

easyJet EZY2153 to Amsterdam. Departure time 12.05, estimated 15.25.

Wizz W94481 to Bratislava. Departure time 12.35. Cancelled.

Wizz W91902 to Poznan. Departure time 12.50. Cancelled.

Wizz W94451 to Tel Aviv. Departure time 13.55. Cancelled.

easyJet EZY2311 to Jersey. Departure time 14.05, estimated 15.00.

easyJet EZY2297 to Reykjavik-Keflavik. Departure time 14.15, estimated 17.50.

Ryanair FR6639 to Lublin. Departure time 14.50, estimated 15.40.

Ryanair FR6629 to Kerry. Departure time 16.05, estimated 18.15.

easyJet EZY2203 to Madrid. Departure time 16.35, estimated 19.30.

Wizz W63004 to Bucharest-Otopeni. Departure time 17.55, estimated 18.55.

easyJet EZY2441 to Paris-Ch De Gaulle. Departure time 18.40, estimated 20.15.

Wizz W63654 to Iasi. Departure time 21.55, estimated 23.05.