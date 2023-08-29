News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Luton Airport 'fully operational' after air traffic control error causes nationwide disruption - but some disruption still possible

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

Luton Airport has said it is ‘fully operational’ today (August 29) following major delays and cancellations across the country due to an air traffic control error yesterday.

A statement from the airport said: “London Luton Airport is fully operational, but some disruption is possible following yesterday’s air traffic control issues. Passengers should check with their airline for the status of their flight”.

At 12.30pm yesterday, it announced that the nationwide issues had affected the terminal.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The agency explained that the UK airspace was ‘not closed’ but they had to restrict flights to maintain safety. Just before 4pm, Luton Airport tweeted that the error had been rectified.

Related topics:PassengersLuton AirportEngineers