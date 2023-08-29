Luton Airport has said it is ‘fully operational’ today (August 29) following major delays and cancellations across the country due to an air traffic control error yesterday.

A statement from the airport said: “London Luton Airport is fully operational, but some disruption is possible following yesterday’s air traffic control issues. Passengers should check with their airline for the status of their flight”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 12.30pm yesterday, it announced that the nationwide issues had affected the terminal.

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”