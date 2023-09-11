Watch more videos on Shots!

Staff at Luton Airport are set to walk out for four more days as part of strike action by union members.

Over 100 workers from GH London, which looks after ground handling for Wizz Air, will not work for four days starting on September 20. This is in addition to the strike taking place on September 13.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Previous industrial action has not had any impact on our passengers thanks to our strong contingency plans which will remain in place for any future action."

Cleaners employed by Saase Limited will also be on strike for four days from Wednesday, September 20. The workers rejected a ‘below-inflation pay increase’, Unite the union said.

Car park workers employed by APCOA will be on strike for 48 hours from September 20. The workers taking industrial action include valet parking workers and bus drivers transporting passengers and staff from car parks to the airport terminal.

A spokesperson for APCOA said: “APCOA continues to work to resolve the pay dispute with Unite, but robust contingency planning has maintained parking services without disruption during the previous strikes and we will continue to provide excellent service to the airport and passengers.”

GH London and Sasse Limited have been approached for comment.