Luton Airport offers portable mobile phone chargers to rent as travellers return

The new services include unlimited 10MB per second wi-fi across the terminal building, as well as the new LLA Market Place - which allows passengers to pre-order food and drink using their mobile phones.

The airport is also the first in the country to offer portable mobile chargers known as "power banks" that can be rented for the duration of a trip.

Digital kiosks have also been introduced to help passengers move around the airport and find shops, restaurants and services.

11 stations around the airport will offer portable chargers, known as 'power banks' - which can be rented for the duration of a trip

Clare Armstrong, head of passenger services at London Luton Airport, said: “As well as improving the passenger experience, these new services are part of the airport’s efforts to keep passengers safe. Pre-ordering food via a mobile device reduces the number and duration of face-to-face interactions passengers need to make while ordering food.

"Our fast, unlimited wi-fi and portable chargers allow passengers to move about the terminal knowing that they can rely on their mobile device while travelling, while our digital kiosks provide all the information a passenger needs for their journey.”

With travellers relying more heavily on mobile devices for boarding cards and contactless payments, the airport has launched a partnership with Europe’s largest phone charging network, ChargedUp.

The partnership makes portable power banks available to rent from 11 stations throughout the terminal - the first time the service has been installed at any airport in the UK.

Travellers can rent a power bank, take it on board their flight, and either return it to the airport upon their arrival back in the UK or automatically purchase it after 10 days.