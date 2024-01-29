Luton airport passengers have been warned of disruption as train strikes are planned

Luton Airport

Passengers heading to and from Luton airport tomorrow are warned on disruptions to their journey as train strikes are planned on that stretch of the line.

The strikes by the ASLEF Union on January 30 means there will be no trains to the airport – with a very limited shuttle service between St Pancras, Luton Airport Parkway and Luton only.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an amended timetable on January 29 and 31, going into February 1, 2, 5 and 6. On February 3 and 4, there should a normal service with engineering work amendments.