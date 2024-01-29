Luton airport passengers have been warned of disruption as train strikes are planned
Passengers heading to and from Luton airport tomorrow are warned on disruptions to their journey as train strikes are planned on that stretch of the line.
The strikes by the ASLEF Union on January 30 means there will be no trains to the airport – with a very limited shuttle service between St Pancras, Luton Airport Parkway and Luton only.
There will be an amended timetable on January 29 and 31, going into February 1, 2, 5 and 6. On February 3 and 4, there should a normal service with engineering work amendments.
On X, the airport said: “If you're due to travel to/from the airport, please check your journey beforehand.” Click this page for information.