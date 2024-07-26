Luton Airport passengers no longer need to take liquids and electronics out of their bags to pass through security - here's why
The new £20 million scanners will mean that passing the security checks will be quicker. But the current Government restrictions mean bottles and containers must still be limited to 100ml or less.
Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, said: “We are delighted to become one of the first major airports to offer the benefits of next generation security to all passengers.
"This investment provides London Luton Airport with enhanced screening technology that will significantly elevate the service provided to passengers flying from LLA this summer and beyond, aligning perfectly with the simple, friendly passenger experience we always look to deliver.”
The airport has started a new ‘Prebook Security’ initiative, a free service for passengers to use to skip security queues by reserving a 10-minute slot up to four days before travelling.