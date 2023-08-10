Cleaners working at Luton Airport will strike this month over low pay.

More than 30 workers who are members of Unite are employed by Sasse Ltd on an outsourced contract at the airport. The cleaners are paid £10.90 an hour and have rejected a pay increase of five per cent for day workers and seven per cent for night workers. With the real inflation rate (RPI) currently standing at 10.7 per cent this amounts to a substantial real terms pay cut.

Sasse Ltd was approached for comment. While a London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the dispute between Unite and Sasse, contingencies are in place to ensure there is no impact for passengers.”

Luton Airport

The workers have announced two 24-hour strikes starting at 06:30 on Friday, August 11, with the second strike taking place at the same time on Wednesday, August 30.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Passengers using Luton Airport this month should be braced for toilet hell. Toilets will not be cleaned, toilet paper will not be replaced, bins will be overflowing and the airport will be dirty.

“While passengers may be alarmed and angry, this dispute is entirely due to the refusal of Sasse to make our members a fair pay offer.”