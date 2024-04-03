Thameslink train. Picture: Peter Alvey Photographer

Luton train passengers are being warned to check their journeys ahead of strike action by the ASLEF union starting next week.

On Monday, April 8, there will be no trains running across the majority of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network, which operates Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern services.

There will be a limited bus shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and St Pancras. This strike coincides with London Underground strikes on April 8, so travel from St Pancras will be limited.

The shuttle services have mainly been set up to help people travelling to airports and have no alternative option than to get the train. The operator has urged people to check journey planners before and during their journeys, as departure times and frequencies of shuttle services will change throughout the day.

From Thursday, April 4 until Saturday, April 6, and on Tuesday, April 9, there will be changes to the timetables, meaning there will be fewer services running, due to a nationwide overtime ban.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer services director, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption this strike action will have on our customers, especially as it coincides with the Easter school holidays.

