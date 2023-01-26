Holiday flyers out of Luton Airport are looking for sun and adventure according to a latest poll.

The airport polled 2,000 Brits to reveal the latest travel trends to inspire for 2023.

Supporting positive mental health continues to be a priority, as 61% confirmed that taking a holiday abroad is important for their wellbeing. Brits are opting for Transformative Travel by choosing a holiday to get out of their comfort zone (20%), for a digital detox (16%) or a voyage of self-discovery/ transformation (14%).

Find out the latest travel trends for 2023

One in four (26%) over 55s now want to explore more off-the-beaten-track destinations, having seen their travel plans halted by covid. Likely to be empty nesters, a fifth (22%) are looking at backpacking, multi-destination holidays to visit untried locations, whilst by contrast 64% of millennials prefer a relaxing beach holiday. These Empty Nest Explorers said seeing local landmarks (77%) and trying local cuisines (65%) were activities that appealed to them the most on holiday. Furthermore, almost a third (30%) said they’d like their holiday to involve hiking and getting outdoors.

With the cost-of-living crisis, half (49%) of respondents have rethought their holiday plans for the year ahead. Of those, nearly one in four (23%) said they would still holiday abroad but head somewhere cheaper. Desperate to travel, but keen to watch the budget, Savvy Sightseeing sees almost half (44%) of Brits looking for holiday offers and deals.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport said: “Last year saw a continued rise in demand for air travel, with over 13 million leisure and business passengers travelling through London Luton Airport. 2023 promises to be another exciting 12 months for LLA.”

New destinations available from LLA include Amman, Dubrovnik, Sarajevo, Sharm El Sheik, Tallinn, Kefalonia and Istanbul.

London Luton Airport’s Travel Trends for 2023:

1. Sunshine not Spaghetti - People are picking exploring over eating as they plan on cutting down on meals out and takeaways to afford a holiday abroad.

2. Savvy Sightseeing - Looking for ways to decrease the cost of a trip, people will be using money saving methods like cashback services or great offers or deals.

3. Empty Nest Explorers - The over 55s want to travel the world and visit new and exciting destinations while looking for a complete culture shock.

4. Boomerang Travellers - Not wanting to take risks, people will be revisiting destinations this year as opposed to new ones as they know it will be good value for money.

5. Transformative Travels - People will be using their holiday to reconnect with themselves and incorporate the growth from their trip into their day-to-day life.

6. Set-jetting - Travelling to destinations that have been featured in well-known TV shows or films will be popular.

7 Budget Brady Bunchers - Travelling with parents or family members is a serious option for some to help with share the cost of a holiday.

8. Ruby Slippering - People have made the decision to choose to travel in their home country rather than take a trip further afield.

9. See Eat Lay - Seeing local landmarks, trying local cuisine and relaxing on the beach are the most sought-after holiday activities.

