Luton Airport reveals top 10 travel trends for 2024 - including ‘Swiftie Stays’ and ‘Sistermoons’

As passenger numbers continue to creep up to pre-pandemic levels, our holiday habits are becoming bigger, bolder and braver – according to new research from Luton Airport.

Clare Armstrong, head of Guest Experience at the airport said: “As a leading UK airport for a growing number of destinations, it’s exciting to see the many reasons why two-thirds (62%) of travellers are so eager to explore the continent this year.

“Whether it is families seeking sunshine, music lovers heading to Europe’s many festivals, or day trippers searching for hassle-free city breaks, we look forward to providing a simple and friendly passenger experience to everyone passing through London Luton Airport this year.”

Passengers looking to fly to even more places from the town can look forward to new destinations being added to Luton’s departure boards in the coming months.

But for now, let’s look at this year’s travel trends and see which ones take your fancy.

1 . Holi-dayers First up on the list is for the holi'day'ers. Research has found that almost two-thirds (64%) of holidaymakers maximise cheap off-peak travel to minimise time off with a 24-hour round trip abroad. The biggest reasons for this shift were reduced travel costs by not booking accommodation (39%), booking last-minute trips (35%) and being able to sleep in your own bed at night (35%).

2 . Sistermoons Over half (52%) of female travellers are now looking to share adventures with their best friends or sisters before big life occasions like a marriage or pregnancy take place. Where are you taking your bestie first?

3 . Swiftie Stays As music fans prepare to follow their favourite artist overseas, nearly half (45%) of them admit they would schedule a trip to an unknown city to avoid missing out, and three-quarters (74%) of people say it is the perfect excuse to explore a new region and embrace a new culture (71%). Have you done this before?