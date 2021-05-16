Luton Airport says it is 'vital' more countries added to green list as international travel resumes

Luton Airport

From today (Monday), the ban on international travel ends - although just 12 countries are on the approved green list.

They are Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, St Helena and Ascension, and the South Georgia and South Sandwich islands.

A Luton Airport spokesman said: “We’re pleased with the government’s announcement to reopen international travel and to see the first set of green list destinations.

"It’s now vital, with the success of the vaccine roll out both in the UK and abroad, that more countries are added to the green list as soon as the situation allows.

"We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re implementing all public health guidance, and our globally recognised health accreditation means passengers can have confidence that Luton Airport remains safe.