Luton Airport scoops awards for keeping services and goods local to town

“They have demonstrated vision, boldness and creativity in their procurement approach”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:03 BST

The goods and services team at Luton Airport (LLA) was recognised for its approach this week after scooping four awards at the 2023 UK National GO Awards.

The team was presented with the Social Value Award and GO Excellence Award after impressing the judges. The team showed that 53 per cent of its supply chain spend went to suppliers in a 25-mile radius of the airport.

Luton Airport was named as the team of the year for its support for the town’s businesses and communities. LLA’s head of procurement Terry Gittins was recognised in the Individual of the Year category. He called the awards ‘a magnificent achievement’.

The procurement team after their big winThe procurement team after their big win
Terry said: “The LLA procurement team is passionate about the work we do and the role we can play in supporting local businesses and communities.”

Grahame Steed, chair of the judging panel, said: “In a year when the standards of the UK National GO Awards were higher than ever, Luton Airport’s success is all the more remarkable.

