Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

London Luton Airport (LLA) has revealed today (April 6) that 3,300,000 people passed through its doors in the first three months of the year. The airport saw 1,200,000 passengers in March, a 49% increase compared with the same month last year.

Operations director at the airport, Neil Thompson said: “It’s great to see a continued rise in our year-on-year passenger numbers, a demonstration of the obvious appetite for air travel in 2023, and London Luton Airport’s appeal.”

The airport welcomed over 420,00 passengers during February half-term week with high demand for ski resorts in Austria, France and Switzerland, whilst Valentine’s Day saw couples jetting off to romantic getaway destinations such as Paris, Venice and Lisbon.

Neil added: “The launch of the Luton Airport Express service, alongside the DART, will be transformational for LLA, providing passengers arriving by rail with a faster, more frequent service from central London.”

