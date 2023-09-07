Watch more videos on Shots!

More than £30 million is to be spent at Luton Airport to “enhance the passenger experience”.

The airport revealed that it is to start the development of a new £8 million two-floor restaurant to replace the current Frankie and Benny’s unit. The space will have a mezzanine floor overlooking the departure lounge with space for up to 500 diners.

Work on the new area starts on September 11, while a £20 million refurbishment of LLA’s security hall is currently underway. The major upgrade includes the installation of new body scanners and CT scanner technology to speed up processing times at the terminal.

3D image of what the departure lounge is expected to look like (PICTURE: 3DReid)

Alberto Martin, chief executive at London Luton Airport, said: “This is an exciting phase of development that will deliver yet more enhancements to London Luton Airport’s simple and friendly passenger experience.