News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Luton Airport to get new scanners and two-storey restaurant as part £30m upgrade

The departure lounge is getting a face lift
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than £30 million is to be spent at Luton Airport to “enhance the passenger experience”.

The airport revealed that it is to start the development of a new £8 million two-floor restaurant to replace the current Frankie and Benny’s unit. The space will have a mezzanine floor overlooking the departure lounge with space for up to 500 diners.

Work on the new area starts on September 11, while a £20 million refurbishment of LLA’s security hall is currently underway. The major upgrade includes the installation of new body scanners and CT scanner technology to speed up processing times at the terminal.

3D image of what the departure lounge is expected to look like (PICTURE: 3DReid)3D image of what the departure lounge is expected to look like (PICTURE: 3DReid)
3D image of what the departure lounge is expected to look like (PICTURE: 3DReid)
Most Popular

Alberto Martin, chief executive at London Luton Airport, said: “This is an exciting phase of development that will deliver yet more enhancements to London Luton Airport’s simple and friendly passenger experience.

"Our aim throughout this development project is to maintain that level of service while ensuring that disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Related topics:Luton AirportWork