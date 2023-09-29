Luton Airport to open two new airport lounges - including a ‘loft-style space’

My Lounge will open in the airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

Luton Airport will open two new lounges at the terminal – which will both be ready by summer 2024.

No1 Lounges, which is part of Swissport, will create the new lounge spaces at the airport. My Lounge will be “a laid-back, inclusive loft-style space”. Guests can enjoy drinks from a self-service pantry in the 155-seat area which will replace the current Aspire Lounge with a complete refurbishment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the second space, No1 Lounge, will be in the previous Clubrooms location and will offer passengers a “premium, stylish pre-departure experience with flexibility and choice”.

There will be a range of seating, buffet-style food and drinks at the bar. The No1 Lounge will have a capacity of 70 seats.

Work will start on the No1 Lounge space soon, with the lounge scheduled to open at the end of the year. My Lounge work will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be open next summer.

Jonathan Rayner, chief commercial officer at Luton Airport, said: “The opening of these two new lounges will provide an additional dimension to the simple, friendly passenger experience that we offer at London Luton Airport, providing the perfect start to any leisure or business trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This significant investment from No1 Lounges demonstrates our continued commitment to providing first-class passenger facilities and an even greater choice for our passengers.”