Luton Airport: Video shows car engulfed in flames hours before multi-storey car park partially collapsed

Eyewitness said they attempted to put the fire out
By Leo Black, SWNS
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
A video shows a car engulfed in flames at London Luton Airport hours before a huge fire caused the multi-storey car park to partially collapse.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the vehicle's fuel tank exploded.

The video was recorded on Tuesday night at 8:52 pm, almost an hour before Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue declared the airport incident at 9:38 pm

A vehicle in flames at London Luton Airport hours before a huge fire caused the multi-storey car park to partially collapse, Picture: SWNSA vehicle in flames at London Luton Airport hours before a huge fire caused the multi-storey car park to partially collapse, Picture: SWNS
The eyewitness said they attempted to put out the fire using an extinguisher.

She said: "I was picking up my mother-in-law and daughter from the airport. They were arriving from Romania.

"When we first saw the fire we tried to put it out. I filmed a short video in case I needed to show airport staff.

"We went down to a lower floor to find a fire extinguisher as there were already two empty ones nearby.

"By the time we got back the fuel tank had already exploded and there was nothing we could do."

The blaze later became large enough to cause the building to partially collapse, injuring four firefighters and one member of airport staff.

At its peak, the fire was being tended to by more than 100 firefighters, 15 engines and three specialist aerial appliances.

