Luton Airport welcomed 13million passengers in 2022 - including a record number on Christmas Day

Christmas Day 2022 was Luton Airport’s busiest on record with 12,000 departing passengers on December 25.

London Luton Airport (LLA) welcomed 13 million passengers last year, including 1.1 million people in December.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, commented: “It has been an extremely exciting 12 months for London Luton Airport. Our teams have worked incredibly hard to deliver a consistently smooth and friendly passenger experience and this was reflected in the overwhelmingly positive customer satisfaction results that were achieved over 2022.”

This year, the airport will celebrate its 85th birthday and the opening of the new DART (Direct Rail Air Transit) service that will transport passengers between LLA and Luton Airport Parkway railway station. The DART, which was visited by His Majesty King Charles III, will reduce journey times between the airport and over 60 stations.