News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Luton Airport welcomes aviation minister to showcase women's work

Women of Aviation Week is held from March 6 to 12

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:19pm

Aviation minister Baroness Vere was welcomed to Luton Airport yesterday (March 7) to meet frontline female staff as part of Women of Aviation Week.

Charlotte Vere, the Baroness Vere of Norbiton, met with women who work in all aspects of the airport from customer service and security to air traffic control and airside operations team. As part of her tour, the minister enjoyed a ride on the DART – which is due to carry passengers from Friday (March 10).

She said: “It’s great to see London Luton Airport continuing to advance its operations, introducing new technology and building its teams.

Smiles all around for Baroness Vere of Norbiton and the airport staff
Smiles all around for Baroness Vere of Norbiton and the airport staff
Smiles all around for Baroness Vere of Norbiton and the airport staff
Most Popular

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport said: “Baroness Vere’s visit provided a welcome opportunity to highlight the commitment of our teams who are working hard to deliver a simple, friendly passenger experience as demand for air travel continues to rise.”

Luton Airport