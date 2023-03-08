Aviation minister Baroness Vere was welcomed to Luton Airport yesterday (March 7) to meet frontline female staff as part of Women of Aviation Week.

Charlotte Vere, the Baroness Vere of Norbiton, met with women who work in all aspects of the airport from customer service and security to air traffic control and airside operations team. As part of her tour, the minister enjoyed a ride on the DART – which is due to carry passengers from Friday (March 10).

She said: “It’s great to see London Luton Airport continuing to advance its operations, introducing new technology and building its teams.

Smiles all around for Baroness Vere of Norbiton and the airport staff