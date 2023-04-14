Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.55 | Wizz W61602 to Gdansk. Departure 08.35, estimated 08.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.35 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.20 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.52 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 10.34 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arrival 11.15, estimated 11.39 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 12.06 | easyJet EZY2320 from Mahon. Arrival 11.35, estimated 12.07 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.35, estimated 12.04

Advertisement

Advertisement