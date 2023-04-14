News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, April 14?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.55 | Wizz W61602 to Gdansk. Departure 08.35, estimated 08.55 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 11.35 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.20 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.52 | Wizz W64460 from Larnaca. Arrival 09.50, estimated 10.34 | Wizz W94482 from Bratislava. Arrival 11.15, estimated 11.39 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 12.06 | easyJet EZY2320 from Mahon. Arrival 11.35, estimated 12.07 | easyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.35, estimated 12.04

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

