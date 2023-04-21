All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 08.55 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 13.15 | Wizz W95109 to Tallinn. Departure 16.10, estimated 19.40

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.39 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.50