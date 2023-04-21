News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, April 21?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 08.55 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 13.15 | Wizz W95109 to Tallinn. Departure 16.10, estimated 19.40

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.39 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.50

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

