Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, estimated 09.35 | Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 09.10 | Wizz W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 08.50 | Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 11.20 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 10.45 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 13.30 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.50 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 15.45

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.25 | RyanAir FR8143 from Knock Ireland West. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.50

