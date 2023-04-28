News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, April 28?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, estimated 09.35 | Wizz W65002 to Krakow. Departure 08.15, estimated 08.30 | Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 09.10 | Wizz W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 08.50 | Wizz W63992 to Craiova. Departure 08.45, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 11.20 | Wizz W64459 to Larnaca. Departure 10.30, estimated 10.45 | Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12.00, estimated 13.30 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 15.50 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 15.45

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.25 | RyanAir FR8143 from Knock Ireland West. Arrival 09.35, estimated 10.50

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

