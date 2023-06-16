News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, June 16?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08:35, estimated 09:00 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11:55, estimated 14:20 | Wizz W91902 to Poznan. Departure 12:40, estimated 13:40 | Wizz W95165 to Antalya. Departure 14:05, estimated 14:50 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14:55, estimated 16:15 | Wizz W95115 to Kaunas. Departure 16:25, estimated 19:05 | Wizz W94487 to Tirana. Departure 16:55, estimated 17:10 | Wizz W97902 to Split. Departure 17:20, estimated 19:20

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJetEZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 11:30, cancelled (please contact your airline) | easyJet EZY303 from Edinburgh. Arrival 11:30, estimated 11:45 | easyJet EZY2396 from Corfu. Arrival 14:40, cancelled (please contact your airline)

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

