Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, June 2?

Four scheduled departure have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.25 | Wizz W63002 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 09.00, estimated 14.00 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, cancelled | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.35 | EasyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 12.55, cancelled | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, cancelled | RyanAir FR8143 from Knock Ireland West. Arrival 09.35, estimate 10.01 | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.53 | EasyJet EZY622 from Inverness. Arrival 13.05, cancelled

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportRyanair