News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, June 9?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W65002 to Kraków. Departure 08:15, estimated 08:35 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08:25, estimated 09:00

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2514 from Amsterdam. Arrival 09:55, estimated 10:18

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportAmsterdam