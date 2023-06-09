Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, June 9?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W65002 to Kraków. Departure 08:15, estimated 08:35 | Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08:25, estimated 09:00
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2514 from Amsterdam. Arrival 09:55, estimated 10:18
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.