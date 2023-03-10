Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W61002 to Katowice. Departure 08.30, estimated 10.10 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.45 | RyanAir FR6663 to Dublin. Departure 09.15, estimated 10.05 | easyJet EZY2437 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 10.05, estimated 10.35 | easyJet EZY2439 to Paris Charles De Gaulle. Departure 13.35, estimated 15.12 | easyJet EZY185 to Belfast. Departure 18.00, estimated 18.45 |

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

RyanAir RFR6662 from Dublin. Arrival 08.50, estimated 09.27 | easyJet EZY2314 from Jersey. Arrival 09.30, estimated 10.05 | easyJet EZY2432 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 10.20, estimated 10.57

