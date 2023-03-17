News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, March 17?

There are no scheduled departures cancelled today at Luton Airport

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:21 GMT- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Ryanair FR6663 to Dublin, due 9.15, estimated 9.30

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva, due 11.05, estimated 11.37 | easyJet EZY2428 from Lyon, due 11.40, estimated 11.59

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

