Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, March 17?
There are no scheduled departures cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Ryanair FR6663 to Dublin, due 9.15, estimated 9.30
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2050 from Geneva, due 11.05, estimated 11.37 | easyJet EZY2428 from Lyon, due 11.40, estimated 11.59
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.