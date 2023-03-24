Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, March 24?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 09.00, estimated 09.41 | RyanAir FR6663 to Dublin. Departure 09.15, estimated 10.20
Arrivals
RyanAir FR8426 from Alicante. Arrival 08.15, estimated 09.07 | RyanAir FR6662 from Dublin. Arrival 08.50, estimated 09.47
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.