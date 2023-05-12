News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 12?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 09.25 | Wizz W61302 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.40 | Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.20 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.10 | EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.30, estimated 10.30 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.46 | EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.33 | EasyJet EZY2514 from Amsterdam. Arrival 09.55, estimated 11.11 | EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.51

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton AirportAmsterdam