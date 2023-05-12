Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W62202 to Budapest. Departure 08.20, estimated 09.25 | Wizz W61302 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 08.25, estimated 08.40 | Wizz W63606 to Suceava. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.20 | Wizz

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

W64302 to Sofia. Departure 08.35, estimated 09.10 | EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.30, estimated 10.30 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.00

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.46 | EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.33 | EasyJet EZY2514 from Amsterdam. Arrival 09.55, estimated 11.11 | EasyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.30, estimated 11.51