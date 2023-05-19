Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, cancelled. Contact your airline | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 15.20 | EasyJet EZY2489 to Pisa. Departure 12.45, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2483 to Venice. Departure 12.55, cancelled. Contact your airline

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 10.02 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 15.15, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2490 from Pisa. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline

