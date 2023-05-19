Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 19?
Three scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, cancelled. Contact your airline | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 15.20 | EasyJet EZY2489 to Pisa. Departure 12.45, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2483 to Venice. Departure 12.55, cancelled. Contact your airline
Arrivals
EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 10.02 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 15.15, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2490 from Pisa. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.