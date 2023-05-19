News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 19?

Three scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W63302 to Cluj Napoca. Departure 08.05, cancelled. Contact your airline | Wizz W63652 to Iasi. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.15 | Wizz W95125 to Palma De Mallorca. Departure 11.55, estimated 15.20 | EasyJet EZY2489 to Pisa. Departure 12.45, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2483 to Venice. Departure 12.55, cancelled. Contact your airline

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Most Popular

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 10.02 | EasyJet EZY2492 from Catania. Arrival 15.15, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2484 from Venice. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline | EasyJet EZY2490 from Pisa. Arrival 17.55, cancelled. Contact your airline

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

Related topics:Luton Airport