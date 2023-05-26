News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 26?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.30, estimated 10.00 | Wizz W62206 to Budapest. Departure 14.55, estimated 16.45

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arrival 08.55, estimated 09.33 | EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.41 | EasyJet EZY2514 from Amsterdam. Arrival 09.55, estimated 10.33 | EasyJet EZY2426 from Nice. Arrival 11.35, estimate 13.28 | EasyJet EZY2314 from Alicante. Arrival 11.55, estimated 12.18

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

