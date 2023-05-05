Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Advertisement

Advertisement

easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.15 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.15 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.36

Advertisement

Advertisement