Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 5?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.15 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.15 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.36

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

