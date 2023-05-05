Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Friday, May 5?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
easyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.30 | easyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.15 | RyanAir FR8425 to Alicante. Departure 10.00, estimated 10.15 | Wizz W63004 to Bucharest Otopeni. Departure 14.50, estimated 15.05
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.36
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.